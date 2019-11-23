The Freeland High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.
Girls basketball coach Tom Zolinski has died, Freeland Superintendent Matt Cairy confirms.
Cairy said he unexpectedly died in his sleep either Thursday night or Friday morning.
Zolinski was known in the community for his work building the girls basketball team into one of the strongest in the state.
He led the team to the Division II State Finals in March 2019 where they fell to Detroit Edison.
He worked at Freeland for more than 13 years.
