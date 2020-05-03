A garage fire has spread to a home in Mt. Morris Township, according to the fire department.
Officials responded to the blaze on Jennings Road just after 7:30 p.m. on May 3, according to Genesee County 911.
The fire department confirmed to TV5 that the fire is generating thick black smoke seen by drivers on I-75.
No word on those involved at this time.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
