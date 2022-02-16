Gary's Auto Body Shop, Inc Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auto Body Estimator. Starting $21.00(depending on experience). Benefits. Apply at 320 N Michigan, Saginaw. Click here to learn more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Teen dies after getting hit by several vehicles on M-20 in Isabella Co. Stephen Borowy Posted Feb 11, 2022 A teenager died in Isabella County after authorities say she was struck by multiple vehicles in a roadway. News Community reacts to girl dying after being hit by multiple vehicles on M-20 James Felton, James Paxson Posted Feb 11, 2022 An Isabella County resident is sharing her sympathies after a teen was struck by multiple vehicles. News Police: Woman charged in deadly crash of Saginaw man she had relationship with Stephen Borowy Posted Feb 10, 2022 A woman has been charged with driving while impaired causing the death of a man police say she had a relationship with for several years. News Clare Co. man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket Stephen Borowy Posted Feb 9, 2022 A man from Clare County won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky X100 instant game. News 9 Michigan counties drop orders requiring masks in schools By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Posted Feb 11, 2022 Nine Michigan counties on Friday dropped masking requirements for schools and day care facilities, pointing to sharp declines in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and many children's ability to get vaccinated. News Economist: Border blockade could cost Michigan economy over $50M Kendall Keys, James Paxson Posted Feb 11, 2022 The premier of Ontario said the vehicles blocking trade between the United States and Canada need to move out of the way or they will be moved out of the way.
