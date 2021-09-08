Looking for a job? Join us for the region's largest in-person job fair on Sept. 16.
The Flint & Genesee Group and community partners will host the Genesee County Career Expo from 1-5 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.
Partners for the event include the City of Flint, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce and Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce.
Sept. 16, 2021, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT, Dort Financial Center - 3501 Lapeer Road, Flint.
Click here for a full list of employers that will be on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.