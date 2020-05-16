Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson announced on May 16 that his department will continue to do what they can to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're going to continue to do what we do - put public safety and health and wellness on the top priority," said Swanson in a video posted to the department's Facebook page.
Swanson said he is working with a number of different people to make sure proper steps are being taken during this time, and that he appreciates the work Governor Whitmer is doing.
"I applaud the governor and the governor's office for the executive orders that they've done in order to help protect the health and safety of this community and across the state," said Swanson.
Swanson also said he does not want residents to live in fear, but rather to act smart to protect themselves and others around them from COVID-19.
"We want compliance, not defiance," said Swanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.