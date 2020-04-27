Genesee County is suspending all tax foreclosures until next year.
Many people in Genesee County are experiencing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Treasurer Deb Cherry requested a court order to stop tax foreclosures until March 31, 2021. That order was issued by Judge Pickell.
“Many people are facing financial hardship and I don’t think we need to give people something else to worry about,” Cherry said. “It’s important they know their home is safe.”
Cherry said while foreclosures won’t happen, she’s asking people to still make payments toward outstanding taxes.
“The tax bills will continue to grow so it is important to pay the taxes before the balances become too high,” she said.
While the county building is closed, payments can be made on the county website or by mail.
In March, foreclosures in Genesee County were stopped until May 13, 2020.
