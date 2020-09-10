With leaders in education, business, labor, and workforce development, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a program to offer tuition-free college to frontline workers.
Futures for Frontliners, which is first of its kind in the nation, will help an estimated 625,000 Michiganders.
The program offers Michigan adults without college degrees or high school diplomas, who provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, a tuition-free pathway to gain new skills.
“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Whitmer said. “Whether it was stocking shelves, delivering supplies, picking up trash, manufacturing PPE or providing medical care, you were there for us. Now this is your chance to pursue the degree or training you’ve been dreaming about to help you and your own family succeed.”
To be eligible for the program, applicants must:
Be a Michigan resident
Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020
Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020
Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
Not be in default on a Federal student loan
Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2020
Frontline workers are encouraged to head to www.michigan.gov/Frontliners to explore career opportunities, a list of local community colleges, and get started on their application – even if they don’t already have a high school diploma.
Futures for Frontliners is a $24 million investment that is funded by the Governor's Education Emergency Relief (GEER) fund, which is part of the CARES Act.
“The vast majority of good paying jobs continue to require at least some education beyond high school,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “Futures for Frontliners gives those who helped save lives and kept our communities operating during the height of COVID an opportunity to increase their skills and income and helps us close the state’s skills gap. For Michigan’s economy to recover and grow, its critical we continue to provide expanded opportunities to all.”
Several other business organizations, corporations, unions and legislators have volunteered to serve as Frontliners Champions by informing their frontline workers, members, and constituents about this opportunity.
Futures for Frontliners Champions
Business Groups:
Business Leaders for Michigan
Community Bankers of Michigan
Detroit Chamber of Commerce
Detroit Fire Fighters Association
Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce
Health Care Association of Michigan
MichBusiness
Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs
Michigan Association of Ambulance Services
Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police
Michigan Association of Counties
Michigan Association of Fire Fighters
Michigan Bankers Association
Michigan Chamber of Commerce
Michigan Credit Union League
Michigan Health and Hospital Association
Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association
Michigan Manufacturers Association
Michigan Nonprofit Association
Michigan Oil and Gas Association
Michigan Petroleum Association & Michigan Association of Convenience Stores
Michigan Pharmacists Association
Michigan Public Transit Association
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association
Michigan Retailers Associations
Michigan Sheriffs Association
Michigan Soft Drink Association
Michigan State Firemen's Association
Midwest Independent Retailers Association
Small Business Association of Michigan
Telecommunications Association of Michigan
United Dairy Industry of Michigan
Corporations:
Consumers Energy
DTE
Home Depot
Kroger
Lowes
Meijer
Target
Walmart
Unions (affiliated with AFL-CIO):
Amalgamated Transit Union
American Federation of Government Employees
American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees
American Federation of Teachers
Communication Workers of America
International Association of Fire Fighters
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
Laborers' International Union of North America
Unite Here
United Auto Workers
United Steelworkers
Utility Workers Union of America
Unions:
Michigan Education Association
Michigan Nurses Association
Michigan Regional Council of Union Carpenters and Millwrights
Service Employees International Union
Teamsters Joint Council #43
United Food and Commercial Workers 876
United Food and Commercial Workers 951
Legislators
Jim Ananich
Rosemary Bayer
Stephanie Chang
Curtis Hertel, Jr.
Adam Hollier
Jeff Irwin
Sean McCann
Mallory McMorrow
Jeremy Moss
Sylvia Santana
Laurie Pohutsky
Mari Manoogian
Terry J. Sabo
Jim Ellison
Padma Kuppa
Abdullah Hammoud
Alex Garza
Donna Lasinski
Kristy Pagan
Tyrone Carter
Kara Hope
Robert Wittenberg
Rachel Hood
Brenda Carter
Jim Haadsma
Cynthia A Johnson
Yousef Rabhi
Matt Koleszar
Leslie Love
Angela Witwer
Lori Stone
John G. Chirkun
Rebekah Warren
Cara Clemente
Sheryl Kennedy
Sarah Anthony
