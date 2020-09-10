Image: Gov. Whitmer generic

With leaders in education, business, labor, and workforce development, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a program to offer tuition-free college to frontline workers.

Futures for Frontliners, which is first of its kind in the nation, will help an estimated 625,000 Michiganders.

The program offers Michigan adults without college degrees or high school diplomas, who provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, a tuition-free pathway to gain new skills.

“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Whitmer said. “Whether it was stocking shelves, delivering supplies, picking up trash, manufacturing PPE or providing medical care, you were there for us. Now this is your chance to pursue the degree or training you’ve been dreaming about to help you and your own family succeed.”

To be eligible for the program, applicants must:

Be a Michigan resident

Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020

Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020

Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree

Not be in default on a Federal student loan

Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2020

Frontline workers are encouraged to head to www.michigan.gov/Frontliners to explore career opportunities, a list of local community colleges, and get started on their application – even if they don’t already have a high school diploma.

Futures for Frontliners is a $24 million investment that is funded by the Governor's Education Emergency Relief (GEER) fund, which is part of the CARES Act.

“The vast majority of good paying jobs continue to require at least some education beyond high school,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “Futures for Frontliners gives those who helped save lives and kept our communities operating during the height of COVID an opportunity to increase their skills and income and helps us close the state’s skills gap. For Michigan’s economy to recover and grow, its critical we continue to provide expanded opportunities to all.”

Several other business organizations, corporations, unions and legislators have volunteered to serve as Frontliners Champions by informing their frontline workers, members, and constituents about this opportunity.

Futures for Frontliners Champions

Business Groups:

Business Leaders for Michigan

Community Bankers of Michigan

Detroit Chamber of Commerce

Detroit Fire Fighters Association

Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce

Health Care Association of Michigan

MichBusiness

Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs

Michigan Association of Ambulance Services

Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police

Michigan Association of Counties

Michigan Association of Fire Fighters

Michigan Bankers Association

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Michigan Credit Union League

Michigan Health and Hospital Association

Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association

Michigan Manufacturers Association

Michigan Nonprofit Association

Michigan Oil and Gas Association

Michigan Petroleum Association & Michigan Association of Convenience Stores

Michigan Pharmacists Association

Michigan Public Transit Association

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association

Michigan Retailers Associations

Michigan Sheriffs Association

Michigan Soft Drink Association

Michigan State Firemen's Association

Midwest Independent Retailers Association

Small Business Association of Michigan

Telecommunications Association of Michigan

United Dairy Industry of Michigan

Corporations:

Consumers Energy

DTE

Home Depot

Kroger

Lowes

Meijer

Target

Walmart

Unions (affiliated with AFL-CIO):

Amalgamated Transit Union

American Federation of Government Employees

American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees

American Federation of Teachers

Communication Workers of America

International Association of Fire Fighters

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Laborers' International Union of North America

Unite Here

United Auto Workers

United Steelworkers

Utility Workers Union of America

Unions:

Michigan Education Association

Michigan Nurses Association

Michigan Regional Council of Union Carpenters and Millwrights

Service Employees International Union

Teamsters Joint Council #43

United Food and Commercial Workers 876

United Food and Commercial Workers 951

Legislators

Jim Ananich

Rosemary Bayer

Stephanie Chang

Curtis Hertel, Jr.

Adam Hollier

Jeff Irwin

Sean McCann

Mallory McMorrow

Jeremy Moss

Sylvia Santana

Laurie Pohutsky

Mari Manoogian

Terry J. Sabo

Jim Ellison

Padma Kuppa

Abdullah Hammoud

Alex Garza

Donna Lasinski

Kristy Pagan

Tyrone Carter

Kara Hope

Robert Wittenberg

Rachel Hood

Brenda Carter

Jim Haadsma

Cynthia A Johnson

Yousef Rabhi

Matt Koleszar

Leslie Love

Angela Witwer

Lori Stone

John G. Chirkun

Rebekah Warren

Cara Clemente

Sheryl Kennedy

Sarah Anthony

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.