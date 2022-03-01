Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating an armed robbery at Pointe Pharmacy this afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the pharmacy on Dort Highway just after 5:00pm on Tuesday, March 1st.
Police say two men entered the pharmacy and jumped the counter. Both men were wearing masks and one was armed with a handgun.
The pair stole prescription medicines and fled in a vehicle.
Police say no one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Todd Gilbert at (810) 424-2611.
