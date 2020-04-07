A valiant local effort to protect hospital workers from the coronavirus pandemic needs public support and donations.
A Goodrich group is using 3D printers to produce personal protection equipment (PPE).
“We are creating face shields, PPE’s, personal protection equipment for healthcare providers, and first-line responders,” said Chad Robertson.
Robertson said the idea came about because he has a lot of family and friends working in the healthcare industry.
“I have a lot of friends and family who are in healthcare that do not have the protection they need to protect themselves from COVID-19. And we’re just trying to make a difference, we’re trying to help everyone we can,” Robertson said.
Robertson said they started making face shields using 3D printers a couple of weeks ago. He said at first, they were making a few, but due to the overwhelming request, they are aiming to make a 1,000 a week.
For every $10 we get we can make 30 shields, that’s a lot of shields. These are not meant to be used for a very long time, the cover itself is just transparency film,” Robertson said.
With the help of two others and a local school districts donation, Robertson was able to produce over 250 shields last week.
The group eventually homes to make more than 2,000 a week.
“We’re just trying to get these out. We have requests for literally thousands of these,” Robertson said.
If you would like to donate to help the group make shields, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.