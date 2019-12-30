The leaders of 18 environmental and civic groups want U.S. Steel to face tougher penalties over a spill of hazardous substances from a northwestern Indiana plant into Lake Michigan.
The groups submitted a letter this month to a federal judge in Hammond arguing that the fine of about $600,000 included in a proposed settlement with the U.S. Justice Department is inadequate.
Federal officials reached the settlement with U.S. Steel in response to an April 2017 spill its Portage, Indiana, plant.
That spill involved the release of 902 pounds of the toxic heavy metal hexavalent chromium.
