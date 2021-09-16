Hamilton Community Health Network

We are seeking staff for all areas of the organization from entry level medical, including students who are just entering the medical field to administrative staff to dentists.
Top needs include:
- Customer Service Representatives (registration area)
- Medical Assistants
- Nurses
- Dental staff
- Full time employees are eligible for:
- Medical, dental, and vision coverage
- 401K retirement
- Life Insurance
- Disability
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Etc.
Click here to view the open positions.
