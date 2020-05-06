Remember those 60s and 70s from last weekend? The sunshine that came along with them? That was nice. It'd be even nicer if we could keep that going this week. But then you remember you live in Michigan and the spring season is never easy.
It's for that reason, many of us in Michigan have our preferences when we start to plant, whether it's Mother's Day or Memorial Day.
If you've already planted this season or have other agricultural interests, know that we have plenty of opportunities for frost this week and a good chance of a hard freeze this upcoming weekend.
The frost possibilities continue on Thursday morning, but that threat looks a bit more patchy. Some areas may only dip into the middle and upper 30s, but the Thumb and areas north of the Saginaw Bay still have that potential.
The time frame that bears the most watching is the Friday through Sunday period, with Saturday bringing the possibility of a hard freeze as lows fall into the middle and upper 20s. A hard freeze may damage or even kill seasonal vegetation, so prepare to take precautions this week.
Below, you'll find the lows for each night from Friday through Sunday.
It's worth noting that things like clouds and wind will play a factor with frost & freeze forecasts, so as the finer details become clear, we'll keep you posted. Frost and Freeze headlines will likely also be issued by the National Weather Service, which will help outline who is most at risk with each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.