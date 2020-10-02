Click here for updates on this story
Hawaii (KITV) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses around the state, one airline has announced they will be reducing their staff by about one third.
Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines began laying off 2,501 people from their current total of 7,447 employees.
Union workers affected by the layoffs come from the following locations:
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Hilo Airport Kahului Airport Kailua-Kona Airport Lihue Airport Corporate Headquarters in Honolulu
Hawaiian Airlines says air travel is down by more than 90% compared to last year, and that even as the state plans to begin pre-travel testing options to avoid quarantine, it is still necessary to cut their workforce and labor expenses.
"We continue to advocate for a clean six-month PSP extension to give passenger demand an opportunity to recover from historic lows and ensure our employees remain prepared to increase our operations to support an economic recovery," a spokesperson for the airline said.
