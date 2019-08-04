The 2019 Perseid meteor shower is underway and we're gradually building toward the peak of the event which arrives on August 11th-13th.
The Perseid's are an annual event, and are often one of the favorite meteor showers of the year because it occurs during the summer months when families are on vacation and warm, pleasant temperatures stick around into the night.
According to EarthSky.org, it occurs around July 17th to August 24th of each year as Earth crosses the orbital path of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Debris from the comet litters the orbital path and those bits and pieces slam into the upper atmosphere around 130,000 miles per hour, lighting up the sky with fast moving meteors.
Best Time To View
With this year's show, there is one fly in the ointment. When we reach the peak of the event on the 11th-13th, the moon will be approaching it's bright, full moon stage which will interfere with viewing. So if you're up and able to take some time late at night or early in the morning this week, you may have better conditions.
It won't be impossible to see meteors during the peak days, but the brightness certainly won't allow for ideal conditions.
Sunday night and Tuesday night should feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead, although there could be some fog around in certain areas on Sunday night.
Monday night and Wednesday night will have chances for showers and thunderstorms. Monday night will likely have the least ideal viewing conditions, while Wednesday may see may provide at least a few breaks in the clouds.
Once Wednesday night passes, we should have great sky conditions outside of the brightening moon from Thursday night through the next weekend. Temperatures also look pleasant and comfortable as we close out the week and head into the weekend.
General Viewing Rules
It almost goes without saying, but find a dark open sky for the best viewing. The open sky is key as the meteors will be flying in all directions.
EarthSky.org recommends at least an hour of viewing time as the showers come in spurts, with lulls in between. Your eyes will also need some time to adjust to the darkness.
Although most of the meteors occur after midnight, there are still meteors flying during the mid to late evening hours. So if you or the kids can't afford to stay up late, if you have a free evening, it may still be worth a shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.