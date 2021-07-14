HEALTHSOURCE TO HOST OPEN INTERVIEWS FOR ALL OPEN POSITIONS
On July 28, 20121, HealthSource Saginaw, located at 3340 Hospital Road in Saginaw Township, will be hosting open onsite interviews for all career postings including:
- CNA
- Food Service Worker
- Cook
- Health Unit Coordinator
- HVAC/Refrigeration Tech
- LPN
- Mental Health Technician
- Nurse Manager LTC
- Registered Nurse
- Registered Nurse – Charge
- Treatment Nurse – LPN
Interviews will be conducted July 28, 2021 from 11:00am – 3:00pm. Full and part time positions are available with competitive wages and benefits. Be sure to bring a copy of your current resume. Applicants must be able to pass federal background screening and drug testing.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions still imposed in the healthcare setting applicants must wear a mask, perform a screening upon entry, and maintain social distancing while in the facility.
Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.