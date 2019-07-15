Considering how the late spring and summer played out, it might have seemed like we'd never get here. But as we get set to get a new workweek underway, it appears our most prolonged stretch of heat and humidity of 2019 is set to arrive.
While things may not seem like it as we start our Monday, humidity will be on the increase today and once it arrives, it doesn't appear that it's going to let up much, if at all this week.
Temperatures to start the week will be hot, but we should be staying the 80s for the most part. Unfortunately, with the humidity, we'll likely see heat index values climb into the 90s so there won't be much relief.
MORE: Consumers Energy offers energy saving tips
Any showers and thunderstorms will also have an impact on our warm our temperatures get the next few days.
As the jet stream continues to retreat north into Canada, we only turn up the heat even more by the end of the week with high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s from Thursday through Saturday.
Humidity values will be relatively consistent this week, with dew points well into the 60s if not the 70s. We'll be reaching into the oppressive category at times with values that high.
With the mugginess expected to stick around, heat index values will be well into the 90s, perhaps approaching or even reaching 100 degrees. With values this high, it's possible the National Weather Service will issue some heat headlines later this week.
For an idea of just how hot it may feel at times, check out the heat index chart from the National Weather Service below:
To keep an eye on the forecast throughout the week, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast!
Remember, heat is one of the deadliest forms of severe weather and was the deadliest in 2018. Be sure to check out the safety tips from the National Weather Service below. Don't forget the pets, either!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.