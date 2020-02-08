Firefighters are on the scene of a home fully engulfed in Montrose Township.
Montrose Township and Flushing Fire Departments responded to a residential structure fire at about 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.
According to the call, flames were coming from the wood stove located in the kitchen.
The home is located at 9320 Morris Rd. in Montrose Township.
According to officials at the scene, everybody made it out safely.
There is no additional information at this time, TV5 will update you with more information when it becomes available.
