The United States House of Representatives passed legislation geared at cleaning up PFAS chemicals.
The PFAS Action Act, which received bipartisan support, will:
Protect drinking water from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by requiring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create a drinking water standard for two types of PFAS—PFOA and PFOS—within two years.
Require corporate polluters and the U.S. Department of Defense clean up their PFAS contamination by listing PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under CERCLA or the Superfund Law.
Protect the Great Lakes, rivers and streams and air from PFAS pollution by limiting discharges of PFOA and PFOS into the environment.
Create a voluntary label for PFAS-free cookware.
“The PFAS Action Act is comprehensive legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, that would protect Americans from PFAS chemicals in our drinking water,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “Since coming to Congress, I have been fighting to help the people of Oscoda clean up PFAS chemical contamination in their community. By acting on this important bill, Congress is saying we must more urgently clean-up toxic chemicals in our drinking water, so we can better protect our public health.”
The PFAS Action Act includes bipartisan legislation that would promote transparency and streamline EPA resources to help residents potentially exposed to PFAS chemical better understand what their water testing results mean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.