The leader of the Michigan House has asked a lawmaker to resign from office after he was charged with seeking campaign contributions in exchange for opposition to anti-union legislation.
Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield said Tuesday that his request to Rep. Larry Inman "is under consideration." Chatfield did not say if he would pursue an expulsion if the Traverse City-area Republicans refuses to resign.
Inman says he's innocent.
A federal grand jury indicted Inman on three charges: attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. The allegations are related to a vote to repeal a wage law on public construction projects.
Inman voted to repeal the wage law. Prosecutors say he had pledged to vote against the repeal in exchange for campaign cash. The carpenters union didn't respond.
