The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Members met to discuss the historic vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The vote comes as President Trump visits Michigan for his Merry Christmas rally to encourage residents to vote and keep Michigan a Republic State.
The impeachment process now goes to the Senate for trial.
