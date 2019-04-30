Some of us have four-legged best friends.
Not many can say the same about those with wings.
A Georgia man who nursed a hummingbird back to health four years ago has been getting a special visit from his pal ever since.
Mike Cardenaz is a muscle car driving, tattooed, former SWAT officer, who has a softer side.
Right now, he’s helping an injured chipmunk get back on his feet.
But several years ago it was a hummingbird.
“Several of his feathers in his wings were broken away and he couldn’t take flight.”
Cardenaz named him Buzz.
He nursed him back to health with Pedialyte, sugar, and a safe place to heal.
“I had to wait until he molted and regrew new wings. And that was eight weeks. He became a part of the family.”
Eventually Buzz regained his strength.
“He would fly around the yard and then come back again when he got exhausted, because that was his comfort zone. Until he finally took off when it became wintertime, and then he left for the winter and then he came back every year so far for the last four years.”
From Grovetown to South America, and back to Mike’s backyard.
“Random hummingbirds don’t land on your hand.”
This year Buzz caused some concern. He was about a week or two later than normal.
“I was kind of worried about him and I was on the front porch, sweeping off the front porch, and I felt something zoom around my head. I stood on the front porch, put my hand out, and he landed on my hand.”
Back for year four, to prove an act of kindness really does go a long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.