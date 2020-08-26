The National Hurricane Center is urging those in the path of Hurricane Laura to rush their actions to protect life and property to completion as the strengthening hurricane gets set to make landfall late tonight into Thursday morning.
The storm has strengthened rapidly over the last 24 hours and as of the 8 AM advisory, is now considered a Category 3 major hurricane with sustained winds around 115 miles per hour. The latest forecast shows a strengthening to a Category 4 storm later today with winds of 130 miles per hour.
- Major Hurricane: hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and property.
Hurricane force winds are expected tonight from San Luis Pas, Texas to west of Morgan City, Louisiana and the strongest winds with Laura's eyewall will occur somewhere within this area. Widespread damaging gusts are expected to spread well inland into portions of east Texas and western Louisiana. Below are the probabilities for seeing hurricane-force winds (74 miles per hour and above).
In addition to the strong winds, life-threatening storm surge with large, dangerous waves are expected to produce potentially catastrophic damage from San Luis Pass, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland. The peak surge near the cost could reach 10-20 feet. The latest National Hurricane Center update describes this level of storm surge "unsurvivable".
If the wind and storm surge weren't enough, heavy rain will bring the potential for heavy rain. Rainfall totals may exceed 10" in the heaviest spots. The expected rainfall totals can be seen below.
According to the Hurricane Warning messaging from the local National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, locations impacted may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
If you have friends or family in the path of Laura, today would be a good day to check in on them and make sure they're following local emergency management recommendations, such as evacuation orders.
