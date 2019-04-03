An Indiana school district is taking steps to make sure kids have enough to eat.
Elkhart Schools is teaming up with a South Bend-based food rescue for a pilot program.
At Woodland Elementary students usually get breakfast and lunch at school.
But on the weekends at home, they may be without food.
That’s where the South Bend-based non-profit “Cultivate” comes in.
It is providing weekend meals to a small group of students.
“Mostly we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system. You don’t always think of a school system,” explained Jim Conklin with Cultivate.
The group rescues the unused food.
“And over preparing is just part of what happens. And we take that well-prepared food, combine it with other food, and make individual frozen meals out of it,” Conklin explained.
In this pilot program 20 students will receive a backpack with eight individual frozen meals every Friday, through the end of school.
“We are wasting a lot of food. There wasn’t anything to do with the food and so they came to school three times a week and rescued our food. So, they’re going back to Cultivate, processing the food and coming right back to our students,” Student Services Supervisor Natalie Bickel explained.
The Chamber of Commerce’s leadership academy helped get the pilot program going.
“It really just all came together and it’s making a big impact, so I’m really proud of that. It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and they don’t have anything to eat,” Leadership Academy Chamber of Commerce member Melissa Ramey said.
“We saw a need and we wanted to fill that need,” said Bickel.
A big deal for the students on the receiving end.
