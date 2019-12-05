Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on TV5+ Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Due to our Better Deals show airing Thursday at 7 p.m., you can find Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on TV5+. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeopardy Better Deals Airing Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice: McDonald's worker took pictures of credit cards, used info to shop onlineHundreds line up for first day of recreational marijuana salesArgument over smoking led to double murder-suicideSnow returns late tonightPolice: Driver under the influence of marijuana strikes MSP cruiserPolice: Women stole 75-year-old's credit cards, spent $5,000 in storeAfter 8 Michigan officers shot in two weeks, police using social media to spark changeKFC worker may have exposed public to hepatitis APower mostly restored Mid-Michigan residents after winter stormSecret Santa: Anonymous donor pays off $3k in layaway items at local Walmart Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.