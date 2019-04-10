"Jeopardy!" has a new winner, and he just won big time.
James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, won Tuesday's episode with a total of $110,914 -- breaking the record for single-day cash winnings, the quiz show said in a press release.
And that number -- a magic one indeed -- is extra special for Holzhauer, the release said. His daughter was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).
But that's not all. That's just how much money he won today.
This was Holzhauer's fourth win in a row, and in total, he's collected $244,365 so far. On Wednesday, he'll try to go for his fifth win.
The previous single game record was held by Roger Craig, who went home with $77,000 in 2010.
"I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig's one-game record and I did it," Holzhauer said, according to the press release.
