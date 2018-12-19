John Gross joined the First Warn 5 Weather Team in January 2018 as a Trainee Meteorologist. Since December 2018, he's become the new weekend Meteorologist. He is very excited to get some real-life forecasting experience in his home state of Michigan as well as get to work with the rest of the First Warn 5 Weather Team after earning his Bachelors of Science degree in Meteorology.
He was born and raised in Maybee, MI, a little town south of Detroit. Even since John was a child growing up, his love for weather was very noticeable. He would always be wanting to watch the Weather Channel instead of cartoons like more kids would watch. One of his favorite shows that he would always watch was Storm Stories with Jim Cantore.
Being able to see the different kinds of hazardous weather phenomenon and the damage that they could cause to structures and people’s lives was what inspired John to want to study weather. Some other well-known meteorologists and mentors that inspired John included Rich Luterman, Jerry Hodak, and Chuck Gaidica.
John is a 2012 graduate of Monroe High School. From there, he went on to Monroe County Community College for two years to obtain his Associate’s degree in May 2014. Then, went on to Central Michigan University for four years and obtained his Bachelors of Science degree in Meteorology in May 2018. Along the way, John earned valuable forecasting experience at CMU while working at the award-winning News Central 34. He also has had several internships including; Fox 2 Detroit and WLNS 6 Lansing.
When John isn’t hard at work with predicting the weather, some of his favorite hobbies include spending time with friends and family, spending time outdoors whether it’s on the lake or camping, or just discovering the newest song to update his music playlist.
You can email him at john.gross@wnem.com.
