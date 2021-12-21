Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) have voted to accept the bargaining agreement with Kellogg, ending the strike against the company which began on Oct. 5.
“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions,” BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said.
“Our entire Union commends and thanks Kellogg’s members. From picket line to picket line, Kellogg’s union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe, who were energized by their tremendous show of bravery as they stood up to fight and never once backed down,” Shelton said.
