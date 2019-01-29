A crash that closed all lanes of southbound US-127 at business US-127 in Isabella County has been cleared.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that all lanes of SB US-127 at Exit 144 were closed due to the crash.
No further information is available at this time.
