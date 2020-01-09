We've been talking about the potential for several days now and our eyes continue to be on the potential for a winter storm system that may bring hazardous weather conditions at times through the weekend.
Periods of rain, freezing rain and sleet, along with snow will all be possible over a prolonged period from Friday night through early Sunday morning.
It's important to know that this forecast is still fluid and will be refined as better data becomes available today and over the coming days. Be sure to check back to this article often.
- Last update: Thursday 6:30 AM.
Current Storm Timing & Evolution
Things begin picking up later Friday night and we won't be done with this storm system completely until Sunday morning. Once the system arrives, we'll be dealing with everything it brings over a prolonged period.
Our current thinking for how things evolve this weekend is that rain from Friday night will gradually transition to a wintry mix and snow through the day on Saturday, eventually becoming all snow as the system pulls away on Sunday morning.
Where the system actually tracks will be key in determining what type of precipitation you'll see at your house. That track will become more clear as we get closer to the weekend.
Flooding & Rainfall Potential
One thing that may get lost in the shuffle of the winter weather discussion will be the amount of moisture that will be coming along with this system. Total liquid precipitation through the weekend could add up to 2-3" in many areas (a bit lighter north), with the potential for locally higher amounts, especially downstate.
No doubt about it, that's a lot of water over a 36 hour period and with the ground frozen or close to it in many areas, runoff will be high. Elevated river levels and other types of flooding will be possible.
Northeasterly winds that may gust over 40 MPH at times, will lead to more issues with lakeshore flooding, with a Lakeshore Flood Watch now issued from Saturday morning through Saturday night. These flooding concerns could trickle down into the Saginaw River as well.
If you live along the lakeshore or the Saginaw River, make any preparations ahead of time that you can ahead of the weekend.
Winter Weather Impacts: Freezing Rain, Sleet, & Snow
All types of winter weather precipitation will be possible around the area this weekend in addition to the rain. This will be a very temperature sensitive event and this will likely be the part of the forecast we refine the most over the next few days.
A small change in temperature can mean big changes for your area. The timing of those temperature changes will be important to amounts, too.
Freezing rain will require the most attention as there appears to be potential for ice amounts that could exceed 0.25" in spots. Ice accumulation, along with breezy conditions could lead to power outages.
As colder air moves in, areas of freezing rain will gradually changeover to sleet and snow. The faster we can make this change, the less ice accumulation we'll see, so a quick change would be ideal.
Counties north of the Tri-Cities will likely see more sleet and snow rather than freezing rain. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be highest in this region. It's still too early to be specific about amounts, but 3" in spots seems like a good bet, and there is at least potential for 6" or more in places.
Accumulation is possible to the south before the system pulls away, but totals should get progressively lighter.
Bottom Line
We can't stress enough that this forecast is not final. Although we are confident that we'll see some inclement weather this weekend, the storm in question is just making landfall over the United States today.
As our weather balloons around the country get a chance to get up into the storm and take a really good look at it over the next 24-36 hours, data will start to become more consistent and we'll be able to get more specific on timing and amounts of different precip types for each area as the track becomes more clear.
Watches, warnings, and advisories will likely be issued soon too, which should help narrow things down a bit more for your area. As soon as we have that information, we'll pass it along to you. Stay tuned!
