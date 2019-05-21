Attorneys for nearly 60 men who say they were sexually abused by a now deceased Ohio State team doctor want the school to release names of coaches and administrators who allegedly knew about it but did nothing.
They also want the university to come up with a specific plan by June for how to deal with future sexual abuse allegations.
This comes after a report released last week said Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students for two decades into the 1990s.
The investigation also revealed that dozens of Ohio State personnel heard concerns about Strauss but failed to take action. The report released only a few names.
Ohio State's president has apologized and says the university has changed.
Strauss committed suicide in 2005.
