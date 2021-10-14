Entry level pay = $14.00 per hour
2nd Shift Incentive = $0.30 per hour
3rd Shift Incentive = $0.50 per hour
Pay increases within 6 months
6 Month Retention Bonus
Earn up to $1,000 per year in Quarterly Bonuses
Low Cost Benefits after 90 Days
Vacation earned in first year
Eligible for 401k match in first year
HS Diploma or GED
Perform physical activities that require considerable use of your hands, arms, legs and moving whole body
Must be able to work any shift, as well as Saturdays and Sundays
Must be available to work overtime as required
Once hired, must pass a background check, physical demands test, and drug screen
Click here for more information.
