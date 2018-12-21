Last month Jill Malloy, owner of Alma Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, nearly lost her car dealership to an accidental electric fire.
The fire, which happened after the building had closed for the day caused severe smoke and fire damage to both the showroom and auto service areas.
However, in her hour of need, Malloy was offered a helping hand.
“So, we wanted to come out and help any way we could,” said Don Kullgren is with Ally Financial.
Ally Financial makes a charitable donation every year to local businesses in need, offering Alma Chrysler a total of $10,000 toward repairs.
But despite all the damage from the fire, it didn’t deter the dealership from donating to their community.
“We have good insurance and our employees are all working. And we made the decision that we were going to take their generous offer and try to pay it forward in our community,” Malloy said.
So, they did, bringing in four different charities from the Gratiot County area and offering each of them a piece of the $10,000 donation.
Which speaks volumes not only to the Alma Community, but the local non-profits as well.
Dalis to the Rescue, Gratiot County Hope House, Alma Salvation Army, and Mid-Michigan Adoption and Foster Coalition benefited from equal portions of the money.
