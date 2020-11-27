A Saginaw native is giving back to the community during the season of giving.
"My goal is for some people to have a Merry Christmas. That's all," said Dr. Lawrence Crawford.
And a Merry Christmas indeed for four Saginaw families, each receiving a donation from Lawrence Crawford and his family.
For Shaquita Beemaen, a mother who was laid off during the pandemic, the money will go a long way.
"This will bless my kids for Christmas, and it's a big help because I’m a single parent," Beemaen said.
Before the pandemic closed Saginaw’s First Ward Community Center, every week, Beemaen sent her son there and spent time volunteering.
Her and the other families were chosen for that reason they invested in their community.
The donation wasn't just so someone could have a Merry Christmas.
Crawford has a history with the community center, his Grandma lived right down the street from the center.
Her children and her children's children all went there after school and in the summer.
"The center meant a lot to me. It really did,” Crawford said. “I just wanted to reach back and do something for the people around here that it might make a difference in their lives, because it sure made a difference in my life.”
And as it turns out, like any tight knit community, Crawford and Beemaen were connected in more ways than just this one.
"My mom worked for Doctor Crawford when I was a young child, and it just fills my heart with joy to know that he's still around and he's giving back to the community," she said.
Crawford hopes his donation will spark other alumni of the center to give back as well.
