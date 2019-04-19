Local healthcare leaders and volunteers were honored for their commitment to increasing healthcare coverage in Genesee County at the 2019 Health Care Hall of Fame Awards.
The ceremony was held on Friday, April 12 at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc.
Among those recognized was Peter “Pete” Levine, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Society (GCMS), for his commitment to the Genesee Health Plan (GHP) and the community during the water crisis.
“Pete Levine has worked tirelessly with the GCMS physicians in response to the Flint Water Crisis by researching and analyzing significant impacts on public health and safety. In doing so, the GCMS was able to publicly advise the community on how to reduce health risks based on exposure to the contaminated water. We are blessed to have many outstanding health care leaders in Genesee County, including Pete Levine and all of the award recipients this year who are committed to improving the overall health of our community,” said Dr. Laura Carravallah, Program Director, Meds-Peds Residency Program, MSU College of Human Medicine and Board Member of both the Genesee Health Plan and Genesee County Medical Society, who presented Levine with the honor.
Local hospitals, chambers of commerce, and several individuals were recognized for their work during the Health Care Services Millage effort with the Friends of Genesee Health Plan Champion Award:
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- McLaren Flint
- Fenton Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce
- Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce
- Pastor Anthony Artis
- Lila Bjaland
- Dennis Cramer
- Health Alliance Plan
- Dr. Peggy Kahn
- Terri Price
- Barb Smith
- Coreena Storms
- Estephanie Ward
Motherly Intercession received the 2019 Community Partnership Award for its work in improving health and wellness education, support of quality, and affordable healthcare for GHP members.
The late Nicholas T. Evans received the 2019 Visionary Leadership Award for his leadership work in providing creative solutions to accessible and quality healthcare.
“We are honored Nick Evans is being recognized by the Genesee Health Plan for his dedication, compassion and commitment to increasing access to health care in our community,” said Chris Palazzolo, President and CEO of Ascension Genesys Hospital. “Nick was deeply passionate about expanding access to health care services for veterans across Genesee County. His work touched the lives of many people in our community.”
GHP also partnered with Delta Dental Foundation of Michigan for an essay and scholarship contests. In their essays, high school students explained how oral health impacts everyone’s overall health. The winners include:
Middle School Essay Contest Winners
- First Place: Kole Hogan, St. Pius X Catholic School
- Second Place: Alex Rinoldo, St. Pius X Catholic School
- TEACHER: Rhonda Irish, St. Pius X Catholic School
High School Essay Contest Winners
- First Place: Omar Naguib, Grand Blanc High School
- Second Place: Saani Jackson, Genesee STEM Academy
- TEACHER: Simone Walker, Genesee STEM Academy
Oral Health Career Scholarship Winners
- Max Slezak, a senior at Davison High School, is the first-place winner of the 2019 Oral Health Career Scholarship and will use his $1,500 scholarship to attend Michigan State University’s Predental Program this fall.
- Sean Jorrey, a senior at LakeVille Memorial High School, is the second-place winner of the 2019 Oral Health Career Scholarship and will use his $1,000 scholarship to attend Oakland University’s Predental Program this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.