From around the globe to across our state, people are reacting to the tragedy of the New Zealand mosque shootings by holding vigils.
Different faith groups gathered in Midland mourning the victims of the deadly shooting and lending support to the Muslim community.
An inter-faith vigil was held at the Islamic Fellowship with prayers and personal reflection.
"I think coming together and praying together shows some unity that we're not really that different and it would help if we did connect with people," said Nadim Lodhi, a member of the Islamic Center.
An inter-faith vigil was also held at the University of Michigan Saturday, March 16, but it was interrupted by a report of an active shooter which turned out to be a false alarm.
