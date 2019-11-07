A Mid-Michigan pastor's dream of opening a barbecue business is becoming a reality with the grand opening less than 24 hours away.
The new Baldwin's Smokehouse Barbecue in Buena Vista Township is taking over the vacant spot of a former community staple.
"I'm a little nervous but it's been long anticipated,” said Roy Baldwin. “We've been waiting and I’m excited."
Roy co-owns Baldwin’s Smokehouse and the new business will open its doors to customers for the first time Friday. It's a venture that's been twenty years in the making.
"People always said ‘When are you going to market this? Because we would like to buy it,’" Roy said.
Guests will enjoy smoked ribs, baked beans, and country sides among other things.
The new rib joint will be housed in this building on Holland which was most recently the Old Texan Restaurant.
"We want to bring life back to this area," said Evelyn Baldwin, Roy’s wife and co-owner of the restaurant.
"When you look at sit down restaurants there was nothing too much in this area,” Evelyn said. “But this way people can just want to be in this area again."
As you can imagine, township leaders say they are glad to see a new business come to town.
"We are very excited to have the Baldwin's Smokehouse come to Buena Vista, as we would with any other new business that comes into the township," said Torrie McAfee, township supervisor.
She said the Baldwin's have been active in this community for years.
"This is not their first time opening up a business in the township,” she said. “So, we're really excited to have them still being positive about Buena Vista."
As for Roy, he hopes people will be lined up to try his food. He tells us it's one of a kind.
"If you haven't had the Baldwin's smoked ribs, pulled pork barbecue, slow smoked brisket, you're in for a treat,” Roy said. “It's going to be an experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.