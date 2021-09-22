Many residents and businesses collected unemployment benefits during the pandemic and many others abruptly lost those benefits or dealt with other issues.
Frustration for Martha Delair who is getting no answers about the back pay she says she is owed through unemployment. She began receiving benefits in May, but they stopped in December.
She said she should have gotten more.
"It's just over $24,000. And every time you call or email? – nothing," Delair said.
The Port Austin resident was an interior designer before the pandemic essentially put her out of business. She said calls to the Unemployment Insurance Agency have gone nowhere.
An in-person meeting also ended in frustration.
"She said well basically there was nothing she could do about it. I would just have to wait," Delair said.
During the nine months she has been waiting, Delair took out a home loan on a new business venture in the thumb.
She calls her bed and breakfast The Sweet Blu's Bed and Brew. Money from the home loan was supposed to be for renovations and to get the business up and running, but some of it ended up going toward daily expenses once the unemployment stopped.
"I would be devastated if I bought this house and I had to sell it or something," Delair said.
TV5 reached out to the UIA about Delair's case, but no one was but no one available for comment.
Delair is not sure how much longer she can go on without getting the money she says she is rightfully owed. Her bed and breakfast is functioning, but she said there is a lot of financial make up to do.
"I'm at the point where if it's going to take another two weeks. It's just going to take another two weeks but if its' going to take another three months. That’s a problem that's a real problem," Delair said.
