While snow is always a hot topic between those who can't get enough and those who could do without, usually at this time of year, there's a bit more of a consensus on a positive view of snow around Christmas.
Our historical odds of a white Christmas in Mid-Michigan are around 50-60% in the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and areas south, while the odds increase to around 60-75% in areas north of the Tri-Cities.
The official qualification for a white Christmas is 1" of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning.
An Early Look At This Year's Chances
Outside of our snow from last weekend in the north, it's been a pretty lackluster start to our snow season up to this point. Much of the TV5 viewing area is reporting 2" or less of snow depth as we start Saturday morning, so we're definitely running up hill into next week.
Snow accumulations over the next few days look largely minor and with highs expected to be above freezing much of the time, between today (Saturday) and Wednesday, some of what falls over the next few days may not stick around very long.
However, our chances aren't entirely lost.
One thing that has been very consistent in our weather models for the last few days has been a pronounced dip in the upper-level flow bringing a shot of cold air into the Great Lakes region around Thursday & Friday. Of course when it comes to now, cold air is ingredient number one!
That air will be coming in on a northerly/northwesterly wind flow, which at the very least looks like it will bring lake-effect snow possibilities to parts of the state.
But there are also hints that a more organized storm system would also be possible. This doesn't necessarily mean a huge storm system, but would bring a better shot at "system snow" for a wider region rather than just lake-effect.
Without getting too far into the finer details, this scenario would require a few pieces to come together, so that will require a bit more time before we can be more confident about that possibility. The European model seems a bit more enthusiastic in that scenario, compared to the GFS (American) model.
So although it's early, is there anything can be said with confidence at this point?
Considering the consistency of the trend for cold air to spill in toward the end of next week in our data, lake-effect snow seems like a reasonable expectation at this point, along with cold temperatures in the 20s. Lake-effect snow would of course bring the best snow accumulation chances to parts of West Michigan and our western zones here at home close to areas like Roscommon County.
If that lake-effect scenario were to be the way things play out, with no organized system in play, that could lead to a case of the "haves vs. have nots" for some Christmas morning snow.
The European Ensemble Model, which gives us the probability of a snow depth over 1" at 7 PM Christmas Eve, suggests our northern and western areas have the best odds at this point. The darker the shade of red on the map below, the higher probability of a white Christmas.
With all that being said, the possibility of a storm system bringing some more widespread snowfall accumulations doesn't seem to be completely off the table, either. We'll just have to see how things evolve the next couple of days as better info becomes available.
The bottom line in all of this? We have a chance. And in a year like 2020, that's all we can ask for, especially as many of us are spending more time at home, giving us a chance to peacefully watch the snow fall Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer and we'll have plenty of updates for you!
