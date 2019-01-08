TV5 is teaming up with several local organizations and the Saginaw Spirit for the “Love shouldn’t hurt” phone bank.
One in every four women, and one in every seven men will experience domestic violence or sexual assault in their lifetime. Area resources are available that offer safety, shelter, advocacy, and counseling at no charge to the clients.
So, to keep these services going, they need your help.
From 5 p.m. through 6:30 p.m., during our newscasts, you can call 1-800-257-8943 and donate to the Bay Area Women’s Center, the Underground Railroad, and Shelter House of Midland.
