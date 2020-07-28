Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited Camp Grayling Tuesday as troops participated in Northern Strike.
Northern Strike is a military readiness exercise done annually at the military base Camp Grayling in Grayling, Michigan.
“Today’s Northern Strike exercise serves as a national model for the type of training that exists right here in our state,” said Gilchrist. “In the face of the unique circumstances presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan National Guard continue to showcase how they can overcome any obstacle to achieve success in their mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.