Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II volunteered alongside former Detroit Piston Rasheed Wallace and NBA alumni Stephen Jackson on July 18 in Detroit.
Members of the New Era Detroit and the QConnect also volunteered at the event to provide non-perishable food items to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“The coronavirus pandemic has proven that there is still a lot of work to do to make sure that our communities have what they need to get through tough times, but it has also shown what is possible when we work together to help each other out,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II. “As we work to put in place the policies and programs that will set people up for success, we also recognize the critical work of grassroots leaders who are enabling greater opportunity for people in our communities.”
Michigan announced 678 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on July 18.
“Ultimately, I believe that the irony of the physical distancing we’ve had to practice to stay safe is that it reveals how connected we truly are with one another,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II. “I came out today to contribute, just like people have been helping one another get by during this crisis. On the other side of this, I think we will check in on each other more often, and make sure that our people are okay -- and that is a beautiful thing.”
