A judge has sentenced a mid-Michigan man to 50-140 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal sexual assault against an infant girl.
WWMT-TV reports 32-year-old Matthew Toole of Battle Creek learned his punishment Monday after entering the plea in January . A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.
Toole was one of several people arrested last August and September as police and prosecutors in Calhoun and Branch counties investigated what they called a child porn ring.
Toole and his girlfriend were arrested last year on charges. She's awaiting trial. They're among four charged with conspiring to kidnap and kill a child in Branch County.
