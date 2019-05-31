One of the most memorable storms to pass through Michigan occurred on this date, 21 years ago.
In the early morning hours of May 31st, 1998, a powerful storm system called a derecho, a line of intense, fast-moving storms that produces widespread wind damage, moved across the state.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, that derecho traveled 975 miles from southern Minnesota to north central New York in just 15 hours, averaging 65 miles per hour. It caused an estimated total of $300 million dollars in damage (1998 dollars) and was responsible for six deaths, including 4 in Michigan (146 injuries).
The storm reached the eastern shores of Lake Michigan just before 5 AM on May 31st and raced across Lower Michigan at 70 miles per hour. According to the Storm Prediction Center, winds of 60-90 miles per hour were common, with estimated winds of 130 miles per hour in a few areas.
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids also stated that 5 tornadoes also occurred in Michigan, mostly in northern Lower Michigan on the north end of the storm.
The storm reached the Thumb in just over 2 hours, and produced $172 million dollars (1998) in Michigan alone, including 284 homes and business that were destroyed, damaging 12,800 others. Over 850,000 customers lost power, which wasn't restored in some areas for 10 days.
After the event, the Federal Emergency Managers Association declared 13 counties Federal Disaster Areas.
For a complete summary of this event, be sure to check out the Storm Prediction Center's summary: "The Southern Great Lakes Derecho of 1998".
For an examination of the storm system from the NWS Grand Rapids office, be sure to check out their summar: "May 31, 1998 Derecho: 60-130 mph Thunderstorm Winds in Michigan."
