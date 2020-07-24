NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Customers sit at McDonald's outdoor seating in Union Square as the city moves into Phase 3 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 7, 2020 in New York City. Phase 3 permits the reopening of nail and tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas and massages, dog runs and numerous other outdoor activities. Phase 3 is the third of four-phased stages designated by the state. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)