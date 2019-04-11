Hi, everyone! Meg here.
When I moved to mid-Michigan almost five years ago, I could never have imagined the captivating people I would meet, the beautiful places I'd see, or the incredible stories I'd have the privilege to tell.
You could say mid-Michigan welcomed me with a bang. My mom, our little moving truck, and I arrived in Saginaw on the Fourth of July. As we darted around town to find the nearest grocery store and pick up a few household essentials, we were met with the most spectacular fireworks show we'd ever seen.
Little did I know I'd not only cover those fireworks, but also that I'd be doing so alongside the man I'll call my husband come next summer, former TV5 reporter Andrew Keller.
I am thrilled to begin this next chapter and serve our community in a new capacity. I will be anchoring alongside David Custer at 5, 6, 10 and 11pm, as well as bringing you the news at 5:30p.m. with Frank Turner. I strive to continue delivering stories that make us think, tug at our heartstrings and bring about change.
A huge thank you to my parents and mentors for their guidance, my fiance Andrew for his support, the TV5 family for their unwavering passion, and our wonderful viewers for their endless kindness.
Whether it be a wave at the grocery store, a sweet message on Facebook or a quick hug while we're out covering Snowfest, Back to the Bricks or one of our other fantastic events, I feel so fortunate to call this community home.
Thank you again for giving me the privilege to share your stories. I am so excited to see what this next adventure holds!
