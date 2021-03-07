The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported more confirmed cougar sightings in 2020 than any other year since it started reporting data in 2008.
There were 13 confirmed cougar sightings across seven Upper Peninsula counties in 2020.
The first confirmed sighting was on Feb. 19 in Delta County by DNR staff while conducting wolf track surveys.
About 40 miles away in Schoolcraft County, cougar tracks were identified on Feb. 20 while DNR staff was conducting wolf track surveys.
The third sighting came two months later on April 24 when a trail cam caught an image of a cougar on the Stonington Peninsula in Delta County.
On May 17 another trail cam got a photo of a cougar in Luce County.
On June 1, a trail cam caught an image of a cougar in eastern Mackinac County, about 127 miles from the last sighting.
A week later on June 6, a trail cam photo showed a cougar in Chippewa County, only about 18 miles from the previous sighting.
On July 12, another trail cam caught an image of a cougar in Delta County. The next on July 13 an image of a cougar was captured in Ontonagon County, 120 miles from the sighting the day before.
On August 30, two different trail cams captured an image of a cougar about a mile apart from each other in Luce County.
On October 13, two different photos were taken of a cougar in Mackinac County about five miles from each other.
Finally a trail camera in Baraga County took a photo of a cougar on Nov. 7.
Michigan has reported 62 confirmed cougar sightings since they started reporting sightings in 2008.
Cougars were native to Michigan but were eradicated in the early 1900s but have been reported periodically in different parts of the state since then.
