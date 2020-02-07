Michigan lawmaker looking to eliminate barber license requirements

Your barber has a little piece of paper on his wall that you might not even notice when you get your hair cut.
It's his license to work.
One Michigan lawmaker wants to get rid of those licenses.
Right now in Michigan you need 1,800 training hours before you can work as a barber.
Rep. Steven Johnson said that's an unnecessary barrier to entrepreneurs.
But barbers currently working in the business say those training hours are required for a reason.
Joe Kempton has been barbering for about 18 years.
He owns Joe's Barber and Style Shoppe in Niles where he offers cuts, beard trims, fades, and flat tops.
"I like to think that anyone off the street is not going to give you a good flattop," Kempton said.
Kempton practiced that skill a lot.
He needed 2,000 hours of course work before he could charge for that service.
Even though regulations have already been rolled back to just 1,800 instruction hours,
Rep. Steven Johnson wants to get rid of the requirement altogether.
"That’s more than what attorneys are required to do, and this is really just trying to make it easier for people to try to get a job," Johnson said.
Johnson says customers should be able to decide how much training is necessary for their barber.
"I think the worst thing that can happen is a bad haircut and that’s not going to kill you," Johnson said.
Death may not be a risk, but Kempton says untrained barbers may not know how to prevent rashes, the spread of lice, or other issues.
"You accidentally cut somebody, you've got to know what to do, there's a process to doing everything I mean, we don't cut anybody because we know what we're doing but we've been trained," Kempton said.
Johnson says customers themselves can regulate cleanliness and safety standards.
He says people won't go to a barbershop that's dirty or poorly maintained.
"I really don’t think you need 1,800 hours of coursework telling people to do stuff like this when the free market is pretty good at making them do that stuff on their own," Johnson said.
"I guess anyone can be a politician too if they really think they know what they're doing," Kempton said.
Besides customer safety, Kempton is also concerned unlicensed barbers will be able to undercut his costs because they didn't have to pay for all that training.
He'll have some time to voice those concerns, though.
Johnson's bill hasn't had a hearing with the Regulatory Reform Committee and would need one before it can be voted on the house floor.
