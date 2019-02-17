A Michigan man making is making it his mission to honor and serve all members of the military and first responders across the state and country.
At Cops and Doughnuts in Bay City, one man travels all over the country to give back to those keeping our cities and country safe.
“I work, I save my money, and then I do my trips,” said Mike Hill.
Hill is a man on a mission, to meet as many of our nation’s police, fire, and military personnel and thank them for their service.
It’s a concept that he got from his grandfather who was a Pearl Harbor survivor.
It's something he said he felt compelled to do after learning he couldn’t serve due to a medical condition.
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always carried that on to me and now I’m getting older now and wanted to make something more of it and pursue more of it and now I got girls that are seven, so I want to make them aware of it and teach them like my grandfather taught me,” Hill said.
Hill travels across the country gathering signatures of servicemen and women everywhere.
Eventually, his journey took him to the Cops and Doughnut shops in Lansing, Clare, and Bay City where he met with first responders such as former firefighter and police officer Frank Martin.
“It’s cool to see and I’m thankful that he’s here to do that,” Martin said.
For Hill, he said the experience can even be therapeutic.
Not just for himself, but also for those he meets.
“It seems to me like when they talk a little bit about it, they feel good about relieving it,” Hill said. “Some of them don’t, some of them do, but it just makes them feel better appreciated for what they’ve gone through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.