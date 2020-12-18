The Michigan Senate has passed a COVID-19 relief bill.
Senate Bill 748 would give nearly $4 billion to combat the virus in Michigan, if signed into law.
“This important funding bill will send available state and federal dollars where they are needed most, to our workers and business owners struggling to stay afloat,” said Senator Jim Stamas (R-Midland).
“The Senate passed this bill with bipartisan support, but we cannot do this alone. We look forward to the governor’s support and signature before the end of the year,” Stamas said.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.
