During the month of November, we often remember the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald in the state of Michigan. But around the same time of the month in 1913, there was another big event, an even that remains the worst maritime disaster in Great Lakes modern history.
That event was 1913's Great Lakes White Hurricane, which lasted from November 7th-11th, was responsible for at least 12 sunken ships, as well as over 250 lives lost. In addition to the 12 ships lost, 30 additional vessels were crippled or destroyed.
It was estimated to have $6 million in damage, equivalent to nearly $117 million today.
Michigan's November Witch brought blizzard conditions, with hurricane force winds to the Great Lakes, as two areas of low pressure merged and rapidly intensified over Lake Huron.
According to the National Weather Service, ships at the time withstood 90 mph winds and 35 foot waves, but the whiteout conditions and ice accumulation on ships turned an already dangerous situation into a deadly one.
As for the snowfall portion of the storm, Port Huron and Cleveland were two of the hardest hit cities. Cleveland broke a 24 hour snowfall record with 17.4 inches of snow, with 22.2" over 3 days. Snow drifts of 4-5 feet were also reported.
Limited Weather Information For Mariners
As you'd expect in 1913, weather information was far more limited than today's technology. The Weather Bureau would send gale warnings via telegraph, and stations along the lakeshore should display flags and lanterns for sailors.
Once sailors left port, there was no way to know the specifics of any storm that awaited them, and vessels out of sight of the shoreline were unable to obtain any information.
Gale Warnings were issued for this storm on November 7th, but forecasters at the time were caught by surprise by the strength and longevity of this storm.
A Modern Look At The White Hurricane
Meteorologists at the NWS office in Detroit, led by Dr. Greg Mann, were able to produce a modern model simulation of this storm system, which gave an approximation of wind and wave conditions during the storm. They were able to do this using old documents from the Weather Bureau, along with info from the Century Reanalysis Project.
This model simulation showed wind gusts over 80 miles per hour, with frequent waves to 36 feet on southern and western Lake Huron on the evening of November 9th. It was during that 6 hour period that 8 ships and 187 lives were lost.
To read more on the modern day analysis of this storm from NWS Detroit, check out this presentation from the National Weather Service: The "White Hurricane" Storm of November 1913.
Special thanks to the National Weather Service for the historical information and images in this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.